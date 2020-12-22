B-CS Public Library system offers online tutoring access

Access to the website was made possible by the Clifton C. and Henryetta C. Doak Charitable Trust, a Wells Fargo grant. While the resource is a response to COVID-19, Saba said she hopes to continue offering the resource beyond the pandemic.

Free access to Ancestry.com through the library has also been expanded in response to COVID-19 to allow for at-home use, she said.

Access to both resources is part of the library’s mission to engage, enlighten, empower and form lifelong learners, she said.

“I wanted to find resources and opportunities that we can provide that will be beneficial to the community, especially our students with COVID and with learning from home, even in person,” she said.

The library has also started offering an eCard system to allow people to gain access to the library’s resources, e-books, audiobooks and digital periodicals without having to leave home.

“It has been a rough year for everybody, so the more we engage in community and provide resources that we feel are important and significant to our community members, the better,” she said.