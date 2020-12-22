B-CS Public Library system offers online tutoring access

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System has added a new student resource to its online offerings with Tutor.com.
The tutoring website was added in November and is free for anyone with a library card, Library Director Bea Saba said. It is accessible from anywhere with internet access and is not limited to the library.
Tutor.com has resources for students from kindergarten through college, along with adult learners.
For K-12 students, the site has live homework help 361 days a year from 2 to 9 p.m. It also offers a writing center, a test prep center and a skills center resource library that are available at any time, according to the library’s website.
For college students and adult learners, there is a college center area with live tutoring available, an adult education center, a career center and a study skills coaching area.
The live tutors are vetted by the website and are experts in their subject matter. Students can send a digital copy of an assignment so that the tutor can help them, Saba said. The tutoring sessions can take place either via chat or a voice call.
All communication with live tutors are kept anonymous, she said, to maintain users’ privacy.
“It just gives you access to someone else who’s there to sort of give you more of the tools that you need to make your learning be a success,” Saba said.
Access to the website was made possible by the Clifton C. and Henryetta C. Doak Charitable Trust, a Wells Fargo grant. While the resource is a response to COVID-19, Saba said she hopes to continue offering the resource beyond the pandemic.
Free access to Ancestry.com through the library has also been expanded in response to COVID-19 to allow for at-home use, she said.
Access to both resources is part of the library’s mission to engage, enlighten, empower and form lifelong learners, she said.
“I wanted to find resources and opportunities that we can provide that will be beneficial to the community, especially our students with COVID and with learning from home, even in person,” she said.
The library has also started offering an eCard system to allow people to gain access to the library’s resources, e-books, audiobooks and digital periodicals without having to leave home.
“It has been a rough year for everybody, so the more we engage in community and provide resources that we feel are important and significant to our community members, the better,” she said.
All the resources are accessible through the library’s website. Information about Tutor.com access can be found at bcslibrary.org/tutor, and information about virtual eCards is available at bcslibrary.org/ecard.