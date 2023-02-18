Brian Smith gave Jackson Bobbitt and Collin Kinney a 30-minute notice to meet him at Christ Church in College Station on Tuesday evening to drive 14 hours through the night to Kentucky.

Bobbitt, a mid-year graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, and Kinney, a student at Blinn College awaiting acceptance to Texas A&M University, had time on their hands. So they packed bags and joined Smith, who leads Christ Church's student and college ministries, with no hesitation.

The trio’s spontaneous journey was to go and take part in the revival at Asbury University, a small private Christian college in Wilmore, Kentucky, that started spontaneously on Feb. 8 after a regular chapel service and hasn’t ended since. Bobbitt and Smith spent two full days at Asbury. Kinney was expected to stay through Sunday.

“We just took off and went,” Smith said. “And we knew that if something was happening, if there was a move of God, we wanted to be a part of it.”

Smith said he heard about the ongoing service at Asbury soon after it started last week. He wanted to go sooner, but Sunday service obligations kept him from doing so. Bobbitt said he and Kinney told Smith they wanted to join if he decided to go. On Tuesday, they made the call.

“I just cleared my schedule as quickly as I could and I just said that the bottom line for me was that I just knew that I needed to be there,” Smith said.

The group arrived to Asbury’s campus at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but it took almost an hour to find parking and then get to where the revival was taking place. When Bobbitt, Kinney and Smith arrived at around 11:30 a.m., the chapel was already full and almost 1,000 people stood outside waiting to get inside.

Asbury’s Hughes Hall is where the main service has continued for over 10 days and Asbury has prioritized high school and college students being a part of the main service. That meant Bobbitt and Kinney were able to get into a separate line and go inside the main service quicker.

Meanwhile, Smith said within 30 minutes of arrival he was identified as a pastor and asked to volunteer on the prayer team. After a short crash course, Smith was deployed to pray over the hundreds of people standing outside of Hughes Hall. He then went from person to person and family to family.

“The overwhelming feeling for people outside the building was that they were hungry to experience whatever was happening inside,” Smith said. “I just got to pray for people who were really excited and looking forward to being in that building.”

Inside Hughes Hall, Bobbitt described the scene as a focus on worship and connection with others in attendance.

“It’s not only a sense of peace,” Bobbitt said, “but there’s repentance, people accepting the Lord as their savior, there’s worship, and ultimately its glory to God.”

After a couple hours of praying for people in line, Smith was able to go inside Hughes Hall. When he walked in, someone asked him to come and pray with people at the front altar. He did so for several more hours. Smith explained that during different sessions there were people who facilitated continuous times of praise and prayer, spoke, shared life stories and read scriptures.

In a social media post Saturday by Christ Church, Kinney said there were estimated to be over 5,000 people waiting to experience what was happening at Asbury. Overflow space has been provided at three other chapels at Asbury for attendees to partake in simulcasts of the events at Hughes Hall.

“The Lord is moving in such an incredible way that is so tangible, yet so individual and specific to each person,” Kinney said. “The greatest thing about it is there’s no celebrities. There’s no celebrity speakers. There’s no people with incredible words or sermons. Jesus is the only celebrity. That is what makes this outpouring and this experience so incredible.”

This isn’t the first time Asbury has had a revival. The university website lists “several occasions when significant moves of the Holy Spirit have swept the campus and reached across the nation.” Asbury University President Kevin Brown told NBC News this week officials estimated two-thirds of attendees, like Bobbitt, Kinney and Smith, were from out of state. Smith said he met people from different countries, too.

“They’re just hearing what’s going on and they want to experience it,’ Smith said. “Their desire, and this is really our desire, too, is whatever is going on there that we would help facilitate a move of God there with the desire, if it’s God’s will, to bring it back to College Station, to Texas A&M and help people experience that same thing here.”

The group stayed with a friend of Smith’s in Lexington, Kentucky, about 15 miles north of Asbury, overnight Wednesday. They returned to Asbury on Thursday around noon and stayed for over 10 hours.

When it was time for the group to travel home to Texas late Thursday, Kinney told Bobbitt and Smith he felt he should stay. With no way home, though, the group started to think of ideas. Minutes later, they found out Kinney’s preschool teacher from Katy was on the way to Asbury and offered to give Kinney a ride home at the end of the weekend.

On the way home, Bobbitt said he and Smith discussed their experiences and how they could bring a piece of it home. In light of the events at Asbury, similar events have sprung up at other college campuses, including Samford University in Alabama, Cedarville University in Ohio and Lee University in Tennessee.

“The reality is it would be amazing to have that here in Bryan-College Station in such a heavy college town, especially because that’s what a lot of their focus is up there,” Bobbitt said.

Asbury’s website has posted a schedule for the next week and officials said beginning this Friday “as part of Asbury’s intention of encouraging and commissioning others to “go out” and share with others what they have experienced, evening services will be hosted at other locations and no longer held at Asbury University.”

Smith said there are plans to share their experiences this week with Christ Church’s youth and college ministries.

“I could tell you a number of situations about people coming with heaviness, guilt and shame, and the need for freedom and they found it in that place,” Smith said. “I believe that God is on the move and wants to help people see clearly what he is able to do in their lives.”