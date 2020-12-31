B-CS offices, facilities closed on New Year's Day

Bryan and College Station offices and facilities are closing Friday for New Year’s Day.

In College Station, Friday’s solid waste and recycling routes will be collected on Saturday. Residents are asked to report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Payments due on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

Bryan city offices that will be closed on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day include the Municipal Office Building, the Community Development Office, Coulter Field and the Parks & Recreation Office. Bryan Municipal Court is also closed. Any documents or payments due Friday will be accepted Monday.

On Friday, Bryan will not have solid waste residential service or brush/bulky pick-up. The Friday brush and bulky service will be collected Saturday. The city’s website says that crews will collect live Christmas trees during brush/bulky pick-up service. All decorations must be removed prior to pick-up.

For more information, go to bryantx.gov or cstx.gov.