B-CS leaders excited for I-14 progress

Bryan and College Station leaders are excited about progress being made this week to try bringing the long-discussed Interstate 14 to life.
The 1,300 mile-long roadway, local officials say, could have a positive impact on the local economy.
In the coming days, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which includes plans for I-14. The interstate currently runs near Killeen and is proposed to be expanded from west Texas near Midland/Odessa to Hunstville then through Louisiana to Georgia. The U.S. House in recent months passed legislation that included language about I-14 and a loop around Bryan-College Station that would be called Interstate 214. Earlier this week, the Senate unanimously approved an amendment to the infrastructure package to include I-14 and I-214.
“So because it’s now in the Senate bill, it looks like I-14 and I-214 take one step closer to becoming reality,” Dan Rudge, Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director, said in a Friday interview.
The package still needs to go to the House for approval then to President Joe Biden. The process could take until September or October according to Larry Meyers, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Washington representative. The I-14 and I-214 projects would still need additional approval in the future to secure funding, Meyers said.
While legislation does include general information about what areas I-14 and I-214 will be in, Rudge said exact routes have yet to be determined. He added that an alignment study, an environmental study, public hearings and more are needed before design work and construction can begin.
Completing the construction of the local section of I-14 — a 115-mile section that would run from Rogers in Bell County east through the Brazos Valley then to a point east of Hunstville — could take about 20 years at the earliest, Rudge said. The Texas Department of Transportation’s Bryan District has already started an alignment study for the 115-mile stretch, Rudge said, adding that it is the only area that has started an alignment study for the I-14 project. In order for the project to continue, Rudge said that other TxDOT districts would eventually need to get started on their studies and all the districts along the I-14 area would have to work together throughout the process.
Interstate work is typically paid for using 80% federal funding from the Federal Highway Administration and 20% state funds from TxDOT, Rudge said.
Bryan-College Station is in the heart of the Texas Triangle, which Rudge pointed out sees some of the most growth in the state.
“So if you see an interstate coming through there, then obviously that has significant benefits for any company that’s looking to expand into the fastest growing part of one of the fastest growing states in the nation,” he said.
Similarly, Meyers said that major retailers often look at a location’s access to an interstate when they decide whether or not to move into an area.
Completing I-14 would link about a dozen military facilities across five states, John Thompson, chairman of the I-14/Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, said in a press release. The coalition is made up of various local governments and economic development organizations that support highway upgrades that could improve economic development opportunities. The press release adds that I-14 in almost all cases follows and would be an upgrade of existing highways.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney both expressed support of the I-14 project. The mayors are board members on the I-14/Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition.
“It’s very important for Texas A&M, for Bryan-College Station and for the Brazos Valley in general,” Nelson said as he noted the various industries in the area that could benefit from an interstate highway being nearby.
Nelson said that there is still “a long way to go” on the project, but that this week’s movement regarding legislation was “a very big step” in the process.
The coalition, Mooney said, has been a growing group made up of people who believe in the positive effects the interstate could have if completed.