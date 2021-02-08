Authorities: Teen kidnapped from Madison County still missing

UPDATE: Authorities have located Sherri Lewing's 14-year-old daughter and 11-day-old granddaughter in Nacogdoches.

Lewing's 16-year-old daughter has not been located. Lewing has a Madison County warrant for her arrest on a charge of kidnapping.

Madison County law enforcement officials on Monday were looking for a woman who took three children from a home in North Zulch.

Officials said Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old from Panola County, forced her way into a home on Post Oak Lane Monday afternoon and took her two daughters and a granddaughter after they had been placed there by state officials.

Lewing lost legal custody of the children after a court in Panola County found they were in danger, according to a press release from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Lewing left the home with her two children, ages 16 and 14, and her 11-day-old granddaughter. Officials said they left in a gold GMC Yukon with a partial license plate of NCN5. Authorities said Lewing may be going to the Houston area or Panola County.

Lewing is white, 5 foot 7 inches tall with strawberry blonde hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.