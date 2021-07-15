Authorities still searching for missing Calvert boy

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Calvert Police Department are continuing to search for 6-year-old Legend Mourning, asking anyone with information to contact either organization.

Authorities said the child may have been taken from a home in Calvert by Johnell Hickman, "his non-custodial biological mother" on July 9.

A felony arrest warrant for custodial interference has been issued for Hickman.

Legend is Black, 4 feet 2 inches tall and 60 pounds. Hickman, 29, is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

"It is believed that persons in the Brazos Valley region may have knowledge of the location of Legend and Johnell Hickman," officials with Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said in a statement.

The Calvert Police Department can be reached at 979-364-2223.

