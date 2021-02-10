Authorities still looking for accused kidnapper, North Zulch teen

Law enforcement officials continue to search for a missing child and the woman accused of taking her from a home in North Zulch.
Officials said Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old from Panola County, forced her way into a home on Post Oak Lane on Monday afternoon and took her two daughters and a granddaughter after they had been placed there by state officials. Lewing lost legal custody of the children after a court in Panola County found they were in danger, according to a press release from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
Authorities located Lewing’s 14-year-old daughter and 11-day-old granddaughter in Nacogdoches. However, officials said Lewing and 16-year-old Emerald Green have not yet been located. A kidnapping warrant was issued for Lewing, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’