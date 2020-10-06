Authorities seek information on dog after it bit woman

College Station animal control officers on Monday were looking for information about a dog that reportedly bit someone at a park.

Officials said a gray and white dog, possibly an Australian cattle dog, was with a woman on Sunday at Wolf Pen Creek Park when it bit someone around 8 p.m.

The woman was with three other people and a white German shepherd, authorities said.

The dog needs to be observed so authorities can rule out the possibility that the person who was bitten was exposed to rabies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 764-3600.