Authorities seek boy taken from home in Calvert

Authorities are seeking a 6-year-old boy believed to be in danger after he was taken from a home in Calvert on Friday.

According to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, Legend Mourning was taken by his biological mother, Johnell Hickman, at around 6:15 p.m. Friday from a home in the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert. According to a press release, Hickman was not allowed to have possession of the child.

Legend was wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt, blue shorts and one blue/green shoe. Hickman left with Legend in a dark-colored four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger. Law enforcement believes he is in serious danger, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calvert Police Department or the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-364-2223 or 979-828-3299.