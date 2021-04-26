 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for teenager last seen in Grimes County
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who was last seen on Sunday in Grimes County.

Authorities believe Martasia Chambers may have headed to the Houston area. She suffers from a medical condition that could endanger her, officials said.

She is black, 120 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 22000 block of West Street in Bedias.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff's Offict at 936-873-2151.

