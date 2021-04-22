Authorities searching for missing Grimes County teen

According to officials, Audra Grace Scott was last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on County Road 175 in Grimes County. She stands 4'9" and weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray Sublime T-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes and may have been carrying a navy backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers. Authorities believe she may been in the company of a man and could be in the Houston or Austin area.