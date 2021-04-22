 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities searching for missing Grimes County teen
0 comments

Authorities searching for missing Grimes County teen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Audra Grace Scott

Audra Gracy Scott was last seem around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in Grimes County.

 Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

Grimes County authorities are looking for a missing teen who was last seen early Thursday.

According to officials, Audra Grace Scott was last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on County Road 175 in Grimes County. She stands 4'9" and weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray Sublime T-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes and may have been carrying a navy backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers. Authorities believe she may been in the company of a man and could be in the Houston or Austin area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities
Local News

Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities

Fujifilm began the large-scale vaccine production in January in partnership with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through A&M’s CIADM, which works to ensure surge bio manufacturing capacity in a national emergency and opened in 2012.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert