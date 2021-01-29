 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: Person killed in industrial accident at Axis Pipe & Tube facility
0 comments

Authorities: Person killed in industrial accident at Axis Pipe & Tube facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A person had died at an accident at the Axis Pipe & Tube facility, officials with the Brazos County Sheriff's office said Friday.

Authorities said in a news release that an industrial accident happened at 1451 Louis E. Mikulin Road in northern Brazos County at 10:12 a.m.

Brazos County investigators were called to investigate the death; officials said no signs of foul play were found but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not release details about the accident or the name of the person who was killed.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 30
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among those indicted.

+2
Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate
Local News

Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate

Through 4-H, she said, she has learned to teach in a constructive way and how to take random people and make them work together as a team. She does not hold a leadership position in the FFA chapter, she said, but ranking horses in horse judging competitions has helped her become more confident in her opinions and public speaking skills.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert