Authorities looking for teenager last seen on April 12

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on April 12 in College Station.

Authorities believe Layla Javeri may have gone to the Dallas area. She was last seen on April 12 leaving the 3500 block of Normand Dr. in College Station while catching a ride to Bryan.

Javeri is 120 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 764-3600.