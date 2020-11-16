 Skip to main content
Authorities looking for Hearne teen last seen in 2019
Authorities looking for Hearne teen last seen in 2019

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager from Hearne who hasn’t been heard from since September 2019.

Officials said Rosalie Moses, a 17-year-old, was last seen around midnight Sept. 6, 2019, in the 700 block of Barton Street in Hearne.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said she may be still be in the Brazos Valley or in the Houston area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333.

