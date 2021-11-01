Authorities identify man killed in Brazos County wreck Sunday

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern Brazos County.

DPS officials said Mario Juarez, 63, from Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene at the crash after he failed to maintain a single lane at a curve, overcorrected and began to roll in a sport utility vehicle. Officials said Juarez was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The accident happened at Merka Road and occurred around 11:20 a.m. Officials said a passenger was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. The passenger was wearing a seat belt.

A DPS trooper was involved in a separate accident at Boonville Road and F.M. 1179 in Bryan while responding to the initial accident. Officials said the DPS trooper failed to yield the right of way at the intersection while turning left, causing a car to crash into the trooper's vehicle.

Both the trooper and the driver of the car were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with injuries.