Authorities have identified the Cameron Police officer and a suspect who were killed during a shooting late Wednesday night.

The officer has been identified as Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse, a 39-year-old from Cameron. The suspect is Albert Rafael Acosta, a 29-year-old from Cameron. Names were withheld until families were notified.

At around 10:55 p.m., Cameron police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of N. Travis Street in Cameron, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, the victim told police they had been shot in the neck by their spouse, later identified as Acosta.

Cameron police proceeded to obtain a search warrant for a house in the 500 block of E. 7th Street in Cameron. Law enforcement from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the execution of the warrant.

When law enforcement performed the warrant, Acosta opened fire and law enforcement fired back. Acosta was killed and one Cameron police officer, later identified as Clouse was wounded.

Clouse was transported to the nearest ER where they succumbed to his injuries.

There is no danger to the public at this time. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.

The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated its Survivor Fund in response to Clouse's death. The fund's mission is to help ease the burden for the family of someone who fell in the line of duty and all donations go toward supporting families of first responders who fell in the line of duty. For more information, or to donate, visit 100clubcentex.com/program-fund-activation.