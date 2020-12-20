Authorities ID person struck by truck on Texas 30 as Bryan man

Authorities have identified a Bryan man who was killed Friday after he was hit by a truck on Texas 30.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:41 a.m., Jose Luis Cardoza, 32, and a 19-year-old man who had been in a pickup were standing outside the vehicle, which was partially off the roadway on Texas 30. A Mack truck traveling westbound struck the rear of the pickup and Cardoza and the second man. A Western truck and an SUV were also involved in the crash.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 19-year-old was taken to a Bryan hospital, where his condition has stabilized. The drivers of the Western truck and the Mack truck were not injured. The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old Iola woman, was taken to a College Station hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the investigation into the collision continues.