 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID person struck by truck on Texas 30 as Bryan man
0 comments

Authorities ID person struck by truck on Texas 30 as Bryan man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a Bryan man who was killed Friday after he was hit by a truck on Texas 30.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:41 a.m., Jose Luis Cardoza, 32, and a 19-year-old man who had been in a pickup were standing outside the vehicle, which was partially off the roadway on Texas 30. A Mack truck traveling westbound struck the rear of the pickup and Cardoza and the second man. A Western truck and an SUV were also involved in the crash.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 19-year-old was taken to a Bryan hospital, where his condition has stabilized. The drivers of the Western truck and the Mack truck were not injured. The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old Iola woman, was taken to a College Station hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the investigation into the collision continues.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert