Authorities believe Waco teen who was reported missing may be in Brazos County
Authorities believe Waco teen who was reported missing may be in Brazos County

Area law enforcement agencies were asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waco teenager believed to be in Brazos County.

Haylee Morgan

Officials with Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said 16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was reported missing to authorities in Waco but has ties to College Station.

She was last seen getting into a vehicle on Tuesday night in Waco.

She is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

