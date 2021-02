Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen in October.

Officials said James Bernard Dawson was last seen in Caldwell. He was reported to possibly be in the Bryan area in the last couple of weeks, but his location is unknown.

He is 29, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caldwell Police Department at 979-567-4455.