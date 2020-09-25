 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest Bryan man on child pornography charges
Authorities arrest Bryan man on child pornography charges

An investigation that was prompted by a tip from the Seattle Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Bryan man on three counts of possession of child pornography.

Officials from the Texas Attorney General's Office child exploitation unit said in an arrest affidavit that Wayne Marcus Silva had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old Seattle girl and was receiving photos and video files from the girl. 

Wayne Silva

In an interview with investigators, the 48-year-old admitted to communicating with the girl on a social media app, according to the arrest report. A search of Silva's social media account on Thursday yielded numerous images of the girl, the report states.

Silva remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday morning with bail set at $36,000.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

