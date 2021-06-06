Audiences returning to Bryan-College Station movie theaters

“We’re looking forward to a busy summer,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to entertain the community again.”

She has seen the same thing as Ostrow with the need for content moviegoers are excited to see.

“Theaters rely heavily on those big titles,” Fletcher said. “We have movies releasing every week, but not all of them are going draw in the big crowds. Those big blockbuster movies are what help kind of keep theaters afloat and keep them going.”

She still hears from customers who say their visit to Premiere is their first time back to the movie theater in a year or longer.

“We’re getting there, and business is starting to pick up,” she said. “… I’m just glad to see everybody coming back.”

Fletcher said it will be difficult to compare opening weekends and holiday weekend business to 2019 because Premiere still has distanced seating, which limits the number of tickets that can be sold per screening.

Star Cinema Grill, Ostrow said, went back to operating at 100% capacity Memorial Day weekend. While some people are still choosing to distance themselves when purchasing tickets, he said, all Star Cinema Grill locations are capable of selling every seat in a theater.