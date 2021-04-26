Atmos Energy to perform natural gas maintenance Thursday

“Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities,” Atmos Energy officials wrote in a release. “Atmos Energy is committed to protecting and preserving the environment, and this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline by burning it rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere. This routine practice reduces fugitive greenhouse gases and diminishes the mercaptan odorant to lessen the smell of natural gas in the air.”