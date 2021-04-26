Atmos Energy to perform natural gas maintenance Thursday

Atmos Energy will perform removal of natural gas at 6706 Victoria Ave. in College Station on Thursday from approximately 7 a.m. to noon.
The removal process will result in a controlled flame and moderate noise. Atmos Energy officials said city staff, public officials, 911 operators and emergency responders have been advised on the removal.
“Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities,” Atmos Energy officials wrote in a release. “Atmos Energy is committed to protecting and preserving the environment, and this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline by burning it rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere. This routine practice reduces fugitive greenhouse gases and diminishes the mercaptan odorant to lessen the smell of natural gas in the air.”