Friday marks the first day of At Home in BCS Week — the extended kickoff of a local staycation campaign meant to encourage community activities while stimulating the local economy.
At Home in BCS is a collaborative effort between Experience Bryan College Station, Downtown Bryan Association, B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and the cities of Bryan and College Station. It began in March as a way to create a sense of community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and DBA Marketing Coordinator Abigail Noel said it has served as a resource hub for businesses and community members as well.
The week-long kickoff includes activity suggestions such as visiting local art murals and statues, purchasing takeout from locally owned restaurants, or taking a walk in a park. Events include in-person music at Casa Rodriguez restaurant and a pool party at the Cavalry Court.
“It’s really a great way to get out and about in the B-CS community in any way, shape or form that people feel comfortable with,” Noel said, “whether they want to keep doing things virtually or if they want to go out on their own, then they could do that in a safe and social distancing manner.”
EBCS organized the staycation campaign that runs until Aug. 16. The effort includes exclusive hotel offers — including The Stella Hotel, The George, Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and more — with rates starting at $55 per night.
Morgan Key, EBCS conventions sales manager, cited mental health benefits and time with family as positive reasons for taking a staycation. She said the campaign is also a time to highlight hotels and venues that people often don’t realize are also available to the community, rather than just out-of-town visitors.
She said the dates for the campaign were selected because this is usually the time of year that large conventions are in town, and hoteliers were looking for ways to supplement for the revenue loss they will experience now that the large events are canceled.
“It’s an effort to bring the community together while helping boost our local economy,” Key said. “We need these businesses to stay active so we can increase quality of life for our community, and have tourists and tourism here.”
Events like trivia night at the Hilton and movie night at Embassy Suites are also offered for people on staycation. The events will have limited attendance in large spaces so that people can social distance.
Key said that all hotels included in the campaign are part of Operation Restart, a local effort that businesses can join showing that they are using additional safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
The staycation campaign will be the last major initiative put forth by EBCS as the City of College Station moves its tourism efforts in house, and the city of Bryan creates a new nonprofit called Destination Bryan.
The campaign is an opportunity to educate the community on the importance of tourism, Key said.
“We need our hotels and we need our local restaurants and local attractions in order to continue to develop as a community,” she said. “And these hotels and their restaurants and food and beverage outlets — they’re not restricted just to guests. They want to invite the community to come in and enjoy. So I hope it’s a way for the local community to explore their hometown.”
Visit atHomeinBCS.com for a full list of kickoff events. To learn more about the staycation campaign, go to experiencebcs.com/staycation2020.
