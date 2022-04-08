 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Astroworld music festival film showing in Bryan on Tuesday

A free screening of a documentary about last year's deadly Astroworld music festival is set for Tuesday at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan.

"Concert Crush," directed by Charlie Minn, will be shown beginning at 7 p.m. at the theater at 950 N. Earl Rudder Freeway.

The film will open for a minimum one-week run at the theater on April 29.

Ten people died and roughly 300 people were injured during a crowd surge as rapper Travis Scott was performing Nov. 5.

Texas A&M computer engineering senior Bharti Shahani was among those who died.

For more information about the film, visit concertcrushfilm.com.

Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on Monday that rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial.

