Astroworld music festival film showing in Bryan on Tuesday

A free screening of a documentary about last year's deadly Astroworld music festival is set for Tuesday at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan.
"Concert Crush," directed by Charlie Minn, will be shown beginning at 7 p.m. at the theater at 950 N. Earl Rudder Freeway.
The film will open for a minimum one-week run at the theater on April 29.
Ten people died and roughly 300 people were injured during a crowd surge as rapper Travis Scott was performing Nov. 5.
Texas A&M computer engineering senior Bharti Shahani was among those who died.
For more information about the film, visit concertcrushfilm.com.