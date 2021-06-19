Asleep at the Wheel joins Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra this Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The band moved from West Virginia to California before settling in Austin for good — in every sense of the term.

The band’s big break came in 1973 when Van Morrison told Rolling Stone magazine, “There’s some relatively unknown group around that I really dig. Asleep at the Wheel, they play great country music.”

Asleep at the Wheel captured the hearts of many folks in the Brazos Valley more than a decade ago when it joined MSC OPAS for the Ride With Bob concert paying tribute to Wills.

Although it performs many styles of music, Asleep at the Wheel is perhaps most associated with Wills, the King of Western Swing. Benson calls that music “jazz with a cowboy hat.”

Over the years, more than 80 musicians have joined and then moved on from Asleep at the Wheel, some to perform with Lyle Lovett, George Strait and Bob Dylan.

Asleep at the Wheel was named Touring Band of the Year at the Country Music Association awards in 1976. At the Americana Music Awards in 2009, Asleep at the Wheel received the Lifetime Achievement in Performance award.

Now traveling as an eight-piece band, Asleep at the Wheel has ranged in size from seven to 15 musicians over the years.

Sunday’s concert is sponsored by the Clearfield family, headed by Abraham Clearfield of Bryan.

