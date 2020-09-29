Asleep at the Wheel, BVSO to perform together in June

There is good news for fans of Asleep at the Wheel, the band that is keeping alive the legacy of Bob Wills and Texas swing.

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra has rescheduled its concert with the Ray Benson-led group to June 20 at the Brazos County Expo. The concert had been scheduled for March 22 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who had tickets for the March concert have three choices:

• Hold on to the ticket, which will be honored at the June 20 event.

• Request a refund at office@bvso.org.

• Donate the value of your ticket to the orchestra to help overcome the budget deficit created by the termination of the previous season. To donate your ticket, email the Symphony Office at office@bvso.org or call 696-6100.

A news release from the symphony office said, “At this time, we are not able to sell additional tickets to this concert due to capacity limits for health and safety reasons. If you choose to release your tickets, there is a strong chance you will not be able to purchase again closer to the concert date.”