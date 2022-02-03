As winter storm continues, locals urged to check roadway conditions

Locals are urged to check roadway conditions through the weekend before deciding to get on the road, and protect their water pipes as temperatures continue to drop, according to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.
As of Thursday, Winkley said the Bryan-College Station region had a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow flurries.
“Most of that rain/sleet/snow mix has melted off but we are still seeing some in Burleson, Robertson and Milam County,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Most of the accumulations are on things like tree limbs with ice secreting around those, and some sleet piling up on patios and cars.
“The road temperature itself is in the 20s, but the temperature underneath the road is still in the upper 30s in the actual soil temperature, so that is helping melt everything because it isn’t coming down too heavy [as of 3 p.m. Thursday].”
Winkley said Friday road conditions will depend on the wind that will roll in throughout the night.
“In theory we will have this gusty dry wind [Thursday night] and that should help keep any major icing conditions away as temperatures drop as low as they are going to,” he said. “Bridges and overpasses are going to be the biggest concerns [Friday], and going forward our temperatures will be in the teens and 20s and we will have wind chills in the single digits.”
He said Friday and Saturday temps will fall into the low 20s.
“Our pipes need to stay protected. Residents should continue dripping their pipes as there is a potential they could burst Friday night and into Saturday night,” he said. “Be sure to drip the pipes from the sinks that are furthest away from the heater is what is recommended, and just drip it very slowly. The sinks that you may have on the outer walls of your house, be sure to open up the cabinets on that end so that the warm air can get in.”
Winkley urged residents through the rest of the week to check roadway conditions on drivetexas.org.
Bob Colwell, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan office, said their crews have been working 24/7 and will continue to do so “until this storm is completely gone.”
“Wednesday we started pre-treating with brine, which is salt-water solution, and we are continuing that in Brazos County through the week,” he said. “The rain hasn’t helped us, but when we have a break in the weather we will go out and re-spray our troubled areas like bridges and overpasses.”
He said all of State Highway 6 has been sprayed from the OSR to the Grimes County line, and they will continue to be out there throughout the storm.
“Our message to everyone, not only here in BCS, but across the whole state of Texas is to stay home because this is an ice event. Even the people who have driven on snow, the ice is a different animal, you really can’t tell what is going to happen when your vehicle hits that,” he said.
Colwell also urged residents to check roadway conditions Friday and Saturday morning, and to visit the roadway conditions site or call 1-800-452-9292 for updated road conditions.
As temperatures drop, those seeking shelter can visit a Shelter for Hope in Bryan, according to Twin City Missions’ Shelter for Hope.
Rooms are available in their shelter, and their Community Café provides lunch or dinner to the general public Monday through Friday. The community café is located at 410 S Randolph Ave. in Bryan. For more information visit twincitymission.org or call 822-1492.