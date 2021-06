The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is accepting submissions for the Aggie Spirit Competition until July 31.

Those with Texas A&M-related items such as photos, videos, artwork, poems, clothing and statutes are invited to enter to be part of the Aggie Spirit Exhibit.

Applicants are asked to submit a photo of the item(s) being entered to info@acbv.org with the subject line: Aggie Spirit Competition.

For questions, comments or concerns, contact marketing@acbv.org.