Arod Quartet to perform in Bryan on Friday

France's Arod Quartet will perform a free concert Friday night, sponsored jointly by the Friends of Chamber Music and Concerts on Carter Creek.

The 7 p.m. concert will be in the sanctuary of Bryan's First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway. The church is the sponsor of Concerts on Carter Creek.

The Arod Quartet will perform music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Béla Bartók and Maurice Ravel.

Jordan Victoria, violin; Alexandre Vu, violin; Tanguy Parisot, viola; and Samy Rachid, cello comprise the Arod Quartet.

The quartet was founded in 2013 and has won numerous awards, including first prizes in the 2016 ARD String Quartet Competition in Munich, the 2015 Carl Nielsen International Chamber Music Competition in Copenhagen and the 2014 FNAPEC European Contest.

The quartet has released several acclaimed albums on the Erato Warner Classics label and has performed in major venues around the world.

It takes its name, which means swift, from Legolas's horse in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Following the concert, the Arod Quartet will participate in a community forum. For those who can't attend, the concert and forum will be streamed live. To register for the stream, at no charge, go to fcmtx.org.

Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged.

For more information go to quatuorarod.com.