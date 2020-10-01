Army secretary visits RELLIS Campus to check progress at Bush Combat Development Complex

“The ambition of that project, if it reaches its goal, could be arguably the best in the country. Hypersonic capabilities are among our number one investment priorities,” McCarthy said. “There are billions of dollars being the U.S. Army alone — let alone the Navy and the Air Force — and that unique capability gives us tremendous reach and lethality to be able to compete … in the event of a conflict.”

McCarthy said that proximity to Fort Hood and the research capabilities of Texas A&M are among the benefits of having the complex based at the RELLIS Campus. He said the work of the Futures Command is ultimately to bring the private sector, academia and military personnel together in support of soldiers as they serve the country abroad.

“It’s about people. You have some extraordinary men and women that go through this university system,” McCarthy said. “We’re able to bring our soldiers here to conduct research side-by-side with research engineers and have a soldier-centered design.”

The forthcoming complex also will include the Research Integration Center, which will be the command center to direct and evaluate testing on the BCDC grounds and at other facilities; and the Technology Innovation and Modernization Catalyst (TIMC), which, according to a press release, will offer startup space and business services.