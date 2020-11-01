Area vote turnout passes 2016 early total

Early vote and mail-in ballot totals in counties throughout the Brazos Valley are far ahead of 2016 early-vote totals, but have not yet passed voter turnout of the 2016 election.

Statewide, according to the Texas Tribune and Secretary of State data, 9,709,376 people in Texas, or 57.3% of registered voters, have so far voted in person and by mail, which surpasses the 8,969,226 Texans who voted in the 2016 election. Texas has added about 1.8 million registered voters since 2016, and the overall percentage of turnout is still below 2016’s 59.4%.

The 2020 early-vote period was five days longer in Texas than in 2016 and 2018; precise hours of early voting varied some by county.

Robertson County Elections Administrator Rebekah Callaway told The Eagle on Friday evening that about 80% of mailed ballots in her county had been returned.

“We have had a great response to mail ballots,” Callaway said about 90 minutes before early voting ended Friday. Regarding in-person turnout, Callaway said, “We are staying steady today and expect Election Day to be just as busy. We hope we break all of the records for our little county with this election.”