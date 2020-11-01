Area vote turnout passes 2016 early total

Early vote and mail-in ballot totals in counties throughout the Brazos Valley are far ahead of 2016 early-vote totals, but have not yet passed voter turnout of the 2016 election.
Statewide, according to the Texas Tribune and Secretary of State data, 9,709,376 people in Texas, or 57.3% of registered voters, have so far voted in person and by mail, which surpasses the 8,969,226 Texans who voted in the 2016 election. Texas has added about 1.8 million registered voters since 2016, and the overall percentage of turnout is still below 2016’s 59.4%.
The 2020 early-vote period was five days longer in Texas than in 2016 and 2018; precise hours of early voting varied some by county.
Robertson County Elections Administrator Rebekah Callaway told The Eagle on Friday evening that about 80% of mailed ballots in her county had been returned.
“We have had a great response to mail ballots,” Callaway said about 90 minutes before early voting ended Friday. Regarding in-person turnout, Callaway said, “We are staying steady today and expect Election Day to be just as busy. We hope we break all of the records for our little county with this election.”
During early voting, 6,456 people out of 11,844 registered voters in Robertson County cast or mailed in ballots, according to a Texas Tribune database. In 2016, 7,023 of 11,505 registered voters cast ballots in the county. President Donald Trump won by 35 percentage points in 2016, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz carried Robertson County by 37.5% in 2018.
Voter turnout in Burleson County neared but has yet to pass 2016 numbers as of Friday night, according to Secretary of State data. About 53% of registered voters, or 6,628 of 12,440 people, have so far voted in-person or by mail in Burleson County. In 2016, 6,960 (59.81%) of 11,637 registered voters cast ballots.
In the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 elections, Burleson County turnout landed between 6,400 and 7,000 voters. Trump and Cruz won by about 55 percentage points in Burleson County in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Grimes County voter registration increased by 2,164 voters from 2016 to 2020. In 2020 to this point, 9,349 (52.3%) of 17,877 voters have cast ballots in-person or by mail in the county that Trump and Cruz won by about 51% in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, 9,533 of 15,713 registered voters cast ballots; of those, 5,472 did so in the two-week early voting block.
Madison and Leon counties also had early-vote totals that exceeded 2016 early-vote levels but had yet to surpass 2016 total votes cast.
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Friday night that 69,877 people have voted in-person or by mail in the county to this point, compared to 67,029 voters throughout the 2016 general election, including Election Day. Brazos County added just over 15,000 registered voters in the past four years.
According to the Texas Tribune’s database, the state’s most-populous counties more often passed 2016 total vote numbers, including Harris County, in which more than 1.4 million people have voted, compared to 1.3 million in 2016 and 1.21 million in 2018.
In Montgomery County, which Cruz won by 45.3 percentage points, 236,891 of 370,060 registered voters have so far cast ballots — or about 64%, compared to 2016’s 65.54% turnout, when 204,404 of 311,880 registered voters participated.
Election Day is Tuesday, with polls closing in Texas at 7 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.