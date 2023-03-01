Chester Coleman III of Washington County was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pled guilty to assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 24, 2019, College Station police responded to an apartment complex after a reported attempted break-in, according to the DA's office. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Coleman, tried to kick down her door, but police were unable to give Coleman a criminal trespassing warning since he fled the scene. He was verbally warned by police to not return to the apartment, though.

On March 26, 2019, Coleman returned to the apartment and assaulted the victim when she tried to enter her apartment, according to the DA’s office. She was treated at a College Station hospital. Police then tried to find Coleman, who again had fled the scene. A warrant was obtained for Coleman’s arrest and he was arrested in Washington County on May 29, 2019.

Coleman requested to change his plea to guilty after a jury was impaneled, according to the DA. Coleman agreed to a lifetime protective order as part of his plea, which will prevent him from having any contact with the victim. Coleman’s plea also prevented the victim from being required to testify in court. She was present for Coleman’s plea and hear him accept responsibility for the assault, though.

Coleman had previously served three years in prison for a domestic violence case in Washington County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.