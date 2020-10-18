Area law enforcement agencies confront challenge of diversifying departments

Other research has concluded that race isn’t much of a factor when it comes to use of force, Hoekstra said, but those studies focused on situations in which police initiated contact with the public or only review times when force was used. Hoekstra said his three-year study used data from millions of 911 calls in two major U.S. cities but did not determine if the reason for the patterns come from racial bias, how skilled or unskilled white officers are in de-escalating situations, or the way that civilians respond.

Hoekstra said when high-profile incidents like Floyd’s death happen, many assume that it is a “one-off thing,” but he said that it’s a systemic problem hasn’t been resolved.

“But when we look systematically across, in our case, all 911 calls over several years, and all officers who are responding to those calls, we see that race matters in a systematic way,” he said. “I think that should at least raise the possibility in the minds of police leaders that this could also matter where you’re at, and it could matter in a systematic way, not just one or two guys.”