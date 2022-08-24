Area animal shelters host adoption, foster events this week to help pets find homes

More than 60 animals are up for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society and Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County, so both are hosting events to help find foster and permanent homes for pets in their care.

Aggieland Humane Society will host a “Clear the Shelters” event Friday and Saturday during regular business hours, waiving adoption fees for the approximate 67 animals in their care, including dogs, cats, a bird, a rabbit and a guinea pig. The facility will be open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County, which relies heavily on foster families to help the 70-plus animals in its care, will host a foster recruitment event at Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both organizations have said it's been a busy time with kittens and puppies being brought in. Deb Fatheree, who leads the Urgent Animals of Hearne volunteer network, said she is removing a few of the 79 animals listed on the group’s Facebook page as adoptions are finalized, but more animals are coming in just as quickly.

Jennifer Young, executive director of Aggieland Humane Society, said the summer is typically a time when the organization sees an increased number of animals brought into the shelter. The record high in the humane society’s care at once has been 300, including animals at the shelter and those in foster homes, she said.

Fatheree said she believes the economy is one reason Urgent Animals is seeing an increased number of surrenders from Hearne and the surrounding area, including Bryan and College Station. As an all-volunteer group, she is proud to say they rely on foster families to keep animals alive during the nine years the group has existed.

Both groups get a lot of foster families and volunteers from Texas A&M students, which is why Fatheree said the recruitment event is this weekend now that students are back in the area.

“We are in desperate need of fosters,” she said.

Fatheree said the difficulty finding foster and adoptive homes for pets is not just a problem in Texas, but it is one shelters throughout the country are facing.

“They cannot find fosters, even for cute little fuzzies, and even adoptions have kind of flatlined for any adult dogs and kittens,” she said.

Both Fatheree and Young said they provide everything the foster family needs to care for the animal.

“They just provide the love and the home,” Young said.

Fatheree said they have group chats and a private Facebook group to provide support.

Young said they try to keep the adoption process – and foster process – as “low barrier” as possible, saying they just look at the other pets in the home and making sure that they have the necessary vaccinations and county tags.

They keep it as easy as possible to allow everyone the chance to own a pet.

Fatheree said fosters play a vital role in helping animals get adopted into permanent homes because those fosters help give the pet structured boundaries and training that makes them more likely to find a forever home.

For students whose lives can change quickly, Fatheree said, fostering a pet can give them companionship without the commitment of adopting a pet.

She said some student fosters have said having the pet keeps them grounded because of the responsibility it represents.

“A lot of our student fosters have told us that, that it helps keep them focused, believe it or not, more on school than if they hadn't fostered for us because it's a reason to go home,” Fatheree said. “They can't be staying out all night.”

Fatheree said anyone who is interested in joining the group as a foster home can come to Mo’s Irish Pub to fill out an application and meet other volunteers and a few adoptable animals. For those who are not able to make the event or who have questions, they can reach out to Fatheree or other volunteers though private message on the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Facebook page.

Young encouraged anyone planning to adopt a pet Friday or Saturday to search the website, which is updated in real time, and arrive early in the day, especially if they have one particular animal they want to take home.

She said this is a good time for people who have been thinking about getting a first pet or a new pet because it can enrich both the animal and owner’s life and it opens space for the next animal that needs the humane society’s help.

Young does not have a specific number of pets she hopes to see adopted, but said, “I would love to see every single animal go home to a loving home, so I guess that's my goal.”

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan; Mo’s Irish Pub is located in Century Square near University Drive and College Avenue.