Archery club inviting applicants for scholarship
Archery club inviting applicants for scholarship

The Brazos County Archery Club is inviting high school students who enjoy archery to apply for the Emma Hojnacki Memorial scholarship.

The $500 scholarship originated in 2017 when 4-year-old Emma Hojnacki died while on vacation with her family. Emma shared her mother’s love for horses and her father’s love for archery. Her father is a longtime member of USA Archery and president of the Texas State Archery Association.

The deadline to apply is June 30. The application can be found under the scholarship tab on the archery club’s website, brazoscountyarchery.com. Applicants will need to answer an essay question.

For more information, email brazoscountyarchery@gmail.com.

Donations to the scholarship fund are also accepted through the group’s website.

