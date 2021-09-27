Applications open for Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is accepting applications for its Christmas Angel Tree Program.
The program provides Christmas gifts to children through 12 years old.
Applications can be filled out online at saangeltree.org, and anyone without internet access can visit the organization's office at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
Applications, which include verification of financial need and proof of identification, will be accepted through Oct. 8.
