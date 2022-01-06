 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications for Blinn College piano competition due this week
Applications are due Saturday for Blinn College's 20th annual Young Pianist Competition.

The competition is open to Texas students in fifth through 12th grades and will take place on Jan. 29 at the Blinn College campus in Brenham.

Students must perform two memorized pieces of contrasting styles that are original solo compositions. Awards will be given to the top performers in each category, with the overall winners receiving $150 and $250 prizes.

The entry fee is $35. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/piano.

