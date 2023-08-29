Approximately 30 people have been displaced after a fire Tuesday morning damaged 11 units in one building at the 31Thirty Apartments off E. 29th Street in Bryan, according to a Bryan Fire Department official.

No people were injured in the fire. A cause has yet to be determined and is being investigated by fire marshals, according to Chris Lamb, the Bryan Fire Department’s public information officer.

People in nine of the 11 affected units were home when the fire began, Lamb said. Residents in surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

College Station Fire Department assisted on scene and members of the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department and St. Joseph EMS helped backfill Bryan FD stations during the fire, Lamb said. He noted one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but is “doing good.” The American Red Cross was on scene to help those were displaced.

“Property can be replaced, lives can’t,” Lamb said. “In the totality of everything, the fact that everybody got out safely, we kept the fire from spreading, it was a good joint effort between multiple agencies.”

Bryan firefighters responded to a call at 8:04 a.m. about a structure fire at the 31Thirty Apartments. Lamb said firefighters were on scene in about four minutes and noticed the fire already came through the roof, which showed it spread fast. Observations later showed it appeared attics didn’t have separations, which allowed the fire to spread easier.

Once on the scene, Lamb said Bryan firefighters worked to attack the flames while evacuating people from their units.

Fire conditions worsened, Lamb said, which posed a safety hazard for firemen inside the building and caused them to pull back and become defensive. Focus shifted toward keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, which firemen accomplished. Lamb said it’s uncertain how many adjacent units may have suffered smoke damage. Firemen also worked to keep embers from coming off the building that could start other fires, like in a wooded area across the street.

“With our conditions right now, that’s a top concern right now,” Lamb said. “That could’ve made a bad situation worse.”