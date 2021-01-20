Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott to give keynote address at Texas A&M’s MLK breakfast

Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott will deliver the keynote address at Texas A&M University’s 14th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Thursday.

The event will be hosted by A&M’s MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee.

Elliott is a teacher who is best known for her “blue eyes/brown eyes” exercise, in which children with brown eyes were treated differently than those with blue or green eyes to depict the effects of discrimination. Elliott first conducted the exercise on April 5, 1968, the day after King was assassinated. The exercise led Elliott to become a public speaker against discrimination.

“Jane Elliott’s presence will be great for the Texas A&M community, especially because of how the campus and world climate have been since this past summer,” said Tiara Kinnebrew, special projects director for MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, in a release. “At Texas A&M, the focus is to graduate future leaders representing the six core values of our university, and Jane Elliott will no doubt kick the movement into overdrive.”

The program will be livestreamed on the MSC WBAC Facebook page and Instagram Live beginning at 9 a.m.