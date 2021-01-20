 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott to give keynote address at Texas A&M’s MLK breakfast
0 comments

Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott to give keynote address at Texas A&M’s MLK breakfast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott will deliver the keynote address at Texas A&M University’s 14th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Thursday.

The event will be hosted by A&M’s MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee.

Elliott is a teacher who is best known for her “blue eyes/brown eyes” exercise, in which children with brown eyes were treated differently than those with blue or green eyes to depict the effects of discrimination. Elliott first conducted the exercise on April 5, 1968, the day after King was assassinated. The exercise led Elliott to become a public speaker against discrimination.

“Jane Elliott’s presence will be great for the Texas A&M community, especially because of how the campus and world climate have been since this past summer,” said Tiara Kinnebrew, special projects director for MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, in a release. “At Texas A&M, the focus is to graduate future leaders representing the six core values of our university, and Jane Elliott will no doubt kick the movement into overdrive.”

The program will be livestreamed on the MSC WBAC Facebook page and Instagram Live beginning at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 19
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 19

A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert