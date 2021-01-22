Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott, others urge action at Texas A&M’s annual MLK Breakfast

Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott headlined Texas A&M University’s 14th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast with a spirited and wide-ranging keynote conversation Thursday morning.
“I intend to get people’s attention and I intend to get them emotionally involved, because it is my impression that people of color are emotionally involved in racism,” Elliott said during the more than 90-minute program hosted by A&M’s MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee. “I believe that words have power — and I believe we should be careful about how we use them. ... Words are the most powerful weapon devised by humankind. We use them to divide and destroy people all day, every day.”
The mostly virtual event was organized by students and moderated by Texas A&M English professor Michael Collins. LAUNCH Program Coordinator Dustin Kemp opened the proceedings with a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing. A relative handful of presenters and participants attended in person on the A&M campus, with most, including Elliott, joining online. The Facebook feed drew more than 1,600 comments during the event and had been viewed online several thousand times as of Thursday evening.
Elliott, 87, is a former elementary school teacher who is best known for her “blue eyes/brown eyes” exercise, in which children with brown eyes were treated differently than those with blue or green eyes to depict the effects of discrimination. Elliott first conducted the exercise on April 5, 1968, one day after King was assassinated.
Tiara Kinnebrew, a Texas A&M senior and special projects director for the organizing committee, said in opening remarks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which health experts have said has particularly devastated communities of color in the U.S., provides a backdrop of urgency regarding racial justice movements and conversations in the country.
“I hope today will be your catalyst, your spark, if you have become complacent. Despite how far America has come, we still have a long way to go,” Kinnebrew said. “Acknowledgement is only the beginning. Racial inequality is not only seen through the eyes of the Black Lives Matter movement, but through disproportionate deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus pandemic, lack of trust in the health care system, and more — and seemingly little of our counterparts taking this seriously.”
Elliott drove home the point that words have a tremendous impact.
“You have to start realizing that we are being used by words. White and black, come on, folks. According to the dictionary, ‘white’ is the color of purity and goodness. ‘Black’ is the color of savagery and evil. How long are you going to allow us to be divided by two words? How can you possibly expect little white children to think well of those who are a different color if they’ve already learned that black is the color of evil?”
Elliott touched on a wide range of topics, including recent election results, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, political power and protest movements. Throughout her talk, she urged attendees to read as a means to further engagement and knowledge of history.
“Don’t stop protesting, whatever you do,” Elliott told attendees. “In the Constitution, we are guaranteed equal treatment under the law. I want that, and I want it now. I don’t have to be young or smart or tall or a different color ... to demand equal treatment under the law.”
During the event, Collins, as moderator, asked Elliott for the backstory of the “blue eyes/brown eyes” exercise. In response, Elliott noted she was born in 1933, as Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany.
“One of the ways Hitler decided who went into the gas chamber was eye color,” she said. “If you had a good German name, but you had brown eyes, they threw you into the gas chamber because they thought you might be a Jewish person who was trying to pass. They killed hundreds of thousands of people based on eye color alone. That’s the reason I used eye color for my determining factor that day.”
The event also included remarks from Daniel J. Pugh, A&M vice president for student affairs, Texas A&M junior Matthew B. Francis and Christiana Salone, an A&M junior who serves as the planning committee chair. Texas A&M graduate student Samuel Austin Evans contributed spoken word poetry.