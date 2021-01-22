Anti-racism activist Jane Elliott, others urge action at Texas A&M’s annual MLK Breakfast

Tiara Kinnebrew, a Texas A&M senior and special projects director for the organizing committee, said in opening remarks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which health experts have said has particularly devastated communities of color in the U.S., provides a backdrop of urgency regarding racial justice movements and conversations in the country.

“I hope today will be your catalyst, your spark, if you have become complacent. Despite how far America has come, we still have a long way to go,” Kinnebrew said. “Acknowledgement is only the beginning. Racial inequality is not only seen through the eyes of the Black Lives Matter movement, but through disproportionate deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus pandemic, lack of trust in the health care system, and more — and seemingly little of our counterparts taking this seriously.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elliott drove home the point that words have a tremendous impact.

“You have to start realizing that we are being used by words. White and black, come on, folks. According to the dictionary, ‘white’ is the color of purity and goodness. ‘Black’ is the color of savagery and evil. How long are you going to allow us to be divided by two words? How can you possibly expect little white children to think well of those who are a different color if they’ve already learned that black is the color of evil?”