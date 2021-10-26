Answering the call: Local 911 dispatch callers explain their role in emergency response system

A multitude of agencies can be involved in emergency response situations, but the first people to answer are always the same: call dispatchers.
“We answer the first calls from the public when they have an emergency,” said Kris Fox, Brazos County 911’s communications manager. “When they dial 911, we answer that.”
The Brazos County Emergency Communications District was formed in 1988 and operates a 24/7 communications center for 13 law enforcement and fire agencies in the county. In September, Fox said the call center averaged 33 calls per hour with a peak of 85.
Dispatchers are responsible for things such as answering 911 calls, taking down information and relaying it to first responders. There are protocols to follow based on what the call is about and dispatchers navigate further communication via multiple screens and radio. Within seconds, Fox said dispatchers can make calls to different units to respond to a situation while still gathering information from a caller.
Brazos County 911’s motto is simple: When seconds count.
“You have to be ready for anything and everything,” said Jamie Montalbano, a telecommunicator for Brazos County 911. “As soon as you pick up that phone, you’ve got to be prepared and ready for whatever’s going to be on that other end.”
Montalbano, a Bryan-College Station native, said she was in customer service until she felt the call to do more to help local folks. A friend suggested becoming a dispatcher and she pursued the job after doing some research.
After being hired in December, Montalbano spent almost six months in training. She’s been on her own as a dispatcher for a few months now. The hardest part of the job, she said, is being able to take down information in a quick and accurate manner and then relaying it to those who will be arriving on scene.
“We need to know what’s happening, where’s that address, who’s involved, where are you at, what do you need, all that information,” Montalbano said. “Whether it’s going to be scene safety for the officers or whether someone just went into cardiac arrest and we need to jump into life-saving rescue, we need to get all of that information quickly. That’s probably the hardest thing because when people are calling, especially in high-stress situations, it’s really hard sometimes to get that information from people because they don’t realize how important and how crucial their information is to us making sure we get the right response there, making sure we do have enough units going in route.”
Training to become a dispatcher takes five to six months. New hires begin with classroom-based instruction on policies and procedures while learning to use different systems. From there, they move to the communications center for hands-on training. Once operating calls full-time, dispatchers have continuing education courses and must maintain certifications.
Halley Challis, Brazos County 911’s training coordinator, said the call center looks to hire people who can multi-task well and can type at a certain speed of words per minute in order to handle everything that comes at them during an emergency response call.
“Seconds really do count and emergencies can happen at any moment,” Challis said. “Whether that next phone call you pick up is just somebody asking where they can make a report at or you pick up that phone and somebody’s in a life-or-death emergency in that moment — somebody stopped breathing, they need to perform CPR, or Heimlich [maneuver] — it really can change in a matter of seconds and you have to be ready. We all know when that phone rings, it could be any emergency or it could be no emergency at all.”
Closure is not always received by dispatchers when they answer calls and pass situations off to other agencies. Fox said, fortunately, dispatchers have good working relationships with other first responders and can often follow up on situations later.
Staying calm and focused is an important reminder when taking calls, Montalbano said. She added she leans on other dispatchers for help and focuses on taking things one step at a time while being conscious about following the proper procedures and processes.
After all, Montalbano said, dispatchers are the first line of defense in emergency response situations.
“They’re going to be those people that you’ll call and it could be the worst day of your life and we’re going to be the ones on the other side answering that phone call,” Montalbano said. “Without emergency dispatchers, we wouldn’t be able to do nearly as much for people with help or people who are having a life-or-death situation.”