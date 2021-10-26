Answering the call: Local 911 dispatch callers explain their role in emergency response system

Montalbano, a Bryan-College Station native, said she was in customer service until she felt the call to do more to help local folks. A friend suggested becoming a dispatcher and she pursued the job after doing some research.

After being hired in December, Montalbano spent almost six months in training. She’s been on her own as a dispatcher for a few months now. The hardest part of the job, she said, is being able to take down information in a quick and accurate manner and then relaying it to those who will be arriving on scene.

“We need to know what’s happening, where’s that address, who’s involved, where are you at, what do you need, all that information,” Montalbano said. “Whether it’s going to be scene safety for the officers or whether someone just went into cardiac arrest and we need to jump into life-saving rescue, we need to get all of that information quickly. That’s probably the hardest thing because when people are calling, especially in high-stress situations, it’s really hard sometimes to get that information from people because they don’t realize how important and how crucial their information is to us making sure we get the right response there, making sure we do have enough units going in route.”