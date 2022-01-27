Another death, 388 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Brazos County residents, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.
The latest death makes 373 Brazos County residents who have died after testing positive for the virus, including five this month. The Brazos County Health District no longer reports COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rates or demographic information for people who have died from the virus. No other details about the latest death were released, and the number of active cases in the county is unknown.
State health officials reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Thursday, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The DSHS has reported 50,840 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,303 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.5% for the week that ended Saturday.
Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.55% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 122 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with 27 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were three intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 541 staffed hospital beds in the region, 55 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 486,643 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported six new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Thursday. State health officials said the county has had 4,761 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Thursday, 30,747 new cases of COVID-19 and 234 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 13,360 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.
State officials said 77,555 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.