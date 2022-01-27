Another death, 388 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Brazos County residents, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.

The latest death makes 373 Brazos County residents who have died after testing positive for the virus, including five this month. The Brazos County Health District no longer reports COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rates or demographic information for people who have died from the virus. No other details about the latest death were released, and the number of active cases in the county is unknown.

State health officials reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Thursday, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The DSHS has reported 50,840 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,303 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.