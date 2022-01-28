Another death, 383 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.5% for the week that ended Saturday.

Fifty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.12% as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 125 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Friday, with 22 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were 10 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 565 staffed hospital beds in the region, 58 were available Friday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 488,137 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.