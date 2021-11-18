Annual remembrance honors 12 Aggies killed in Bonfire collapse 22 years ago

Dylan Sione, senior and chair of the Texas A&M Traditions Council’s Bonfire Remembrance, said even though he came in knowing a little about Texas A&M and singing the words “We are the Aggies; the Aggies are we,” he did not know the true meaning until he attended his first remembrance ceremony as a freshman.

In the moment he first heard the names called, he said, he realized they were more than students, but were part of the Aggie family that sets Texas A&M apart from other communities.

“By continuing to honor these 12 Aggies and to support their families and make sure that we never forget them and their sacrifice, I don't think that there's a better way that we could embody that saying ‘We are the Aggies; the Aggies are we,’” he said.

As part of Traditions Council, he said, his goal is to help students realize the importance of the ceremony and the role Bonfire had on campus and connect with both in their own way.

“Unless you come from a family where this is something that you grew up with and grew up knowing, you don't understand the importance of the 12, but you also don't understand what Bonfire meant to this campus and the way that it brought people together from every corner of campus,” he said.