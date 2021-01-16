Annual MLK Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration offers lessons in perseverance

More than two dozen people gathered Friday night at the Lincoln Recreation Center to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy during the 37th annual MLK Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration.
In addition to those at the socially distanced event in the center’s gym, more watched the livestream as Raquel Masco, Dorothy Rainwater, Chanda “Cee” Ellis-Pratt, Ida Claudette Davenport and the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging were awarded the Keeping the Dream Alive Award.
The evening’s keynote speaker, Brandon Jakes, said as a Black man who graduated from Texas A&M — a white institution King would not have been allowed to attend — he is evidence of the ripple effects of actions by King and those who fought alongside him toward his dream.
To achieve that dream outlined in King’s most famous speech, Jakes — a former Lincoln Recreation Center staff member — said there were three things King and his followers had to remember: plan with a purpose, trust the process and patient persistence.
An example of this, he said, was seen in the Montgomery bus boycotts. For a little more than a year, 40,000 people did not use the segregated bus system in Montgomery, Alabama, with a goal of desegregating the buses.
“They waited, and while they were waiting, they were working and organizing and trusting the process and persisting with persevering patience to where over a year later, the dream became a reality,” he said.
If at any time they gave up, he said, life in Montgomery would not have changed like it did.
He encouraged others to follow King’s three steps.
“If you take the time to plan, understand and know that there’s a process that you’re going to have to go through, and not only be patient with that process, but be patient with yourself, we will unlock within ourselves the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where we will be able to not only make incredible changes in our own lives, but make incredible changes in the world,” Jakes said. “Dr. King’s dream changed the very fabric of America. My closing question to you is: What will your dream do for you, and what will your dream do for the world?”
Isaiah Smith, assistant supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center, said he has had opportunities King might not have imagined thanks to the sacrifices of King and those who have followed him.
“No one out there can deny that things have improved for the minority and the oppressed of our great nation, but as I stand here before you today, please understand, the dream is not here yet,” he said.
Lincoln Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson said it was important to her to hold the event, no matter what format it had to take.
In addition to remembering the history embedded in King’s story and legacy, she said, it was also important to provide hope in the midst of the pandemic, social justice discussions and political division.
“We need to remember what he stood for, the hope,” she said. “Even through all the strife and the tribulations that he went through, he still kept the hope alive. We need that now.”
During the event, each of the Keeping the Dream Alive Award recipients received a plaque made out of a piece of window removed during the Lincoln Recreation Center’s renovation.
“It’s an honor,” said Rainwater, who attended Lincoln High School before integrating to A&M Consolidated High School, where she graduated in 1967. “I went to school here, so I have a part of this always. It’s an honor, though, to know that I can do something for somebody.”
Johnson said Rainwater, Ellis-Pratt and Davenport were selected among this year’s recipients for their work with the elderly in the community — giving them activities, keeping their minds active and providing socialization they had been missing during the pandemic.
“It just touched my heart that they would do that,” Johnson said. “Nobody asked them to do it. They did it on their own.”
Masco, she said, is “all over the place in the community,” and was selected for her many contributions to citizens, as well as her spirit.
The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging was recognized as well for its efforts in making sure all seniors had meals through the Meals on Wheels program.
“It was just a blessing to honor those people, and we wanted to make sure they knew how much we appreciate what they’ve done,” Johnson said. “A lot of times we don’t tell people thank you, so we want to make sure we tell them that.”
The event, emceed by The Eagle reporter Kenny Wiley, also included performances of Lift Every Voice and Sing and I Need You to Survive.