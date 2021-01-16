Annual MLK Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration offers lessons in perseverance

If at any time they gave up, he said, life in Montgomery would not have changed like it did.

He encouraged others to follow King’s three steps.

“If you take the time to plan, understand and know that there’s a process that you’re going to have to go through, and not only be patient with that process, but be patient with yourself, we will unlock within ourselves the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where we will be able to not only make incredible changes in our own lives, but make incredible changes in the world,” Jakes said. “Dr. King’s dream changed the very fabric of America. My closing question to you is: What will your dream do for you, and what will your dream do for the world?”

Isaiah Smith, assistant supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center, said he has had opportunities King might not have imagined thanks to the sacrifices of King and those who have followed him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“No one out there can deny that things have improved for the minority and the oppressed of our great nation, but as I stand here before you today, please understand, the dream is not here yet,” he said.

Lincoln Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson said it was important to her to hold the event, no matter what format it had to take.