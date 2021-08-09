Annual event provides 308 haircuts, school supplies to area students

Ashlee Douglas, a student at GoldStar Barber Academy, said her favorite part of the day was seeing the smiles on the students’ faces when they saw their finished haircuts.

“I’m still learning barbering, and it’s a whole different community; everybody’s just about giving back, helping each other. That’s why we’re all here,” she said. “It’s pretty cool that everybody volunteered their time to come in and help the kids.”

For Anurodh Agrawal, it was the first time his 5-year-old son Anmol visited a barber studio.

“He enjoyed talking to the stylist, and she was also enjoying talking to him, too,” he said. “That was a nice experience. They also gave us free supplies, so what could you ask for more.”

Asher Orta and Tanner Hearn, both 9, said they feel ready for the new school year with their new haircuts, which Hearn described as “refreshing.”

Espitia’s mother, Melody, said she enjoyed seeing the smiles as the students left with a haircut and a backpack.

“It’s knowing that their school day, their first day of school, is going to be that much better because they were able to come here and receive services that they may not have otherwise been able to do,” she said.