Annual event provides 308 haircuts, school supplies to area students

Over a period of four hours Sunday afternoon, Mike Espitia and a team of 30 barbers and stylists from throughout the area provided free haircuts to 308 local students.
Espitia, owner of GoldStar Barber Studio in College Station and GoldStar Barber Academy in Bryan, set a goal of 300 students for his fourth-annual Back 2 School free haircut event held at the academy’s location on Briarcrest Drive. He founded the event four years ago and expanded it by working with other local businesses — which he described as “the backbone of the community” — and the I Heart Bryan nonprofit organization.
Barbers and stylists from five studios throughout the area volunteered to take clients from kindergarten through high school for the event. Students from Grimes County and other surrounding communities were also in attendance. A school supply drive and donations from NoBull Payments made it possible to give away backpacks and supplies to students who needed them.
“It’s not about me,” Espitia said. “It’s about everybody here. It’s about the kids and making a change.”
He said something small, like a free haircut or a backpack, can make a big difference for some people. He was most excited to see different hair salons, barbershops and community organizations come together with the goal of giving back to the community.
Ashlee Douglas, a student at GoldStar Barber Academy, said her favorite part of the day was seeing the smiles on the students’ faces when they saw their finished haircuts.
“I’m still learning barbering, and it’s a whole different community; everybody’s just about giving back, helping each other. That’s why we’re all here,” she said. “It’s pretty cool that everybody volunteered their time to come in and help the kids.”
For Anurodh Agrawal, it was the first time his 5-year-old son Anmol visited a barber studio.
“He enjoyed talking to the stylist, and she was also enjoying talking to him, too,” he said. “That was a nice experience. They also gave us free supplies, so what could you ask for more.”
Asher Orta and Tanner Hearn, both 9, said they feel ready for the new school year with their new haircuts, which Hearn described as “refreshing.”
Espitia’s mother, Melody, said she enjoyed seeing the smiles as the students left with a haircut and a backpack.
“It’s knowing that their school day, their first day of school, is going to be that much better because they were able to come here and receive services that they may not have otherwise been able to do,” she said.
Fabian Mable, a GoldStar Barber Academy student and barber at Balboa’s Barber Studio in College Station, said the time he spent volunteering Sunday did not even feel like work because it was so fun.
Alberto Alfaro, who works with Espitia at his College Station studio, said the day was nothing but “good vibes.”
“I love doing it,” he said. “It’s good to give back. It’s always good to give back.”
Fabi Payton, founder of I Heart Bryan, said the event embodies the phrase “We rise by lifting others,” and shows how small businesses can support each other.
“The true story here is how small businesses can come together and do big things,” she said, noting the inclusion of the Bryan Fire Department, Zio’s Party Treats, Thrivance and NoBull Payments. “I mean, that’s the story of Bryan — how everyday people came together to make extraordinary things happen.”