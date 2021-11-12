Annual Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial ceremony honors veterans, adds 194 names to Wall of Honor

One thousand flags were placed along the south entrance of Veterans Park and the entrance to the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial as hundreds gathered at the Wall of Honor for the annual Veterans Day program Thursday.
To begin the ceremony, Bill Youngkin and Tom Turbiville read the 194 names that were added this year to the Wall of Honor, including keynote speaker Col. Michael E. Fossum and Vietnam veteran Col. William Harris Hill.
“It was an honor to serve,” Hill, 80, said, saying it seems like yesterday. “If you’ll find me a 25-year-old body, I’ll go do it again.”
Each veteran or family members of the veteran were given the chance to respond “here” or “present” when their name was called.
Lacey Lively, chief information officer for Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, said that roll call is what makes the ceremony special.
Col. John Happ, vice president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board of directors, also was able to add his father and brother’s names to the Wall of Honor and said the best way to honor veterans is by recognizing their service and etching their name into the wall while they are still alive.
Happ said he wants to make sure people realize the Wall of Honor, which has more than 6,400 names, and the Lynn Stuart Pathway with its life-size statues and historical plaques of every U.S. conflict are not just to honor those who died, but anyone who served.
Fossum, Vice President of Texas A&M University and Chief Operating Officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston, said he was blown away by the park and that it is where so much life is happening, not tucked away by itself or near a cemetery.
“Now as we’re getting into deep twilight, and the stars and planets are coming out – of course I like that – there’s a deep sense of reverence of this place, and you can picture yourself back in the images that capture these wars and the faces,” he said.The exciting thing about the ceremony Fossum said is what it and the park represent: a sense of patriotism.
“It’s something we’re missing in our country too much right now, that understanding what words like duty, honor and country mean,” he said. “This park, it’s a symbol of that, but you are responding to that and you’re coming here, recognizing the brothers and sisters in arms. And when you get down to it, it’s an act of love. It’s an act of love for each other. It’s an act of love for our country, and a belief in our country.”
Both Hill and Fossum said they were surprised by the turnout.
Hill, who served in the Army from May 1964 to November 1988, said he thought it would be fewer than 100 people with a quick ceremony thanking veterans.
“This is fantastic,” he said. “All these guys and gals, just terrific to hear some of their stories. Everybody’s got a story.”
He went to Texas A&M because it was cheap and did not want to get drafted, so he joined the ROTC program. “I was going to be in for two years and wound up staying for 24-and-a-half. It was a wonderful career, and I’d do it again tomorrow.”
Fossum also talked about his unexpected path into the Air Force, a career move that eventually led to his becoming an astronaut and logging 194 days in space in three flights and seven spacewalks totaling 48 hours.
A 1980 graduate of Texas A&M, he was named the COO of the Galveston campus and also serves as superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.
However, when Fossum first enrolled at Texas A&M, he had no intention of joining the Corps of Cadets or serving in the military. That was until he had to figure out where to live with the dorms full and apartments too expensive.
At the suggestion of a friend, he asked to join the Corps and cut off his shoulder-length hair to accept a three-and-a-half year scholarship from the Air Force.
Fossum remembered a 1973 conversation with his father where he learned his dad, who died a few months after Fossum’s commissioning, had a motorcycle accident three weeks before he was supposed to report for the Korean War and therefore could not serve.
“Knucklehead that I was, I said, ‘Wow, you got lucky,’” he said. “That evoked the angriest reaction I ever saw from my father. The emotions came out of him. He wanted to serve. His buddies all served, and some of them didn’t come home. He felt bad about it. He felt guilty about it.”
It was not until many years later, Fossum said, that he thought his path to service was fulfilling the mission his dad did not get to complete.
“Now I’m proud of my son, Maj. Mitch Fossum, who’s a combat Strike Eagle pilot with a family of his own,” he said. “This has been his crystal clear mission since he was 12 years old. … Now as a father, I’ll confess that I’d rather be deployed in his place, rather than seeing him say goodbye to his wife and two children. But he’s a warrior, and now it’s his time. May God protect and bless Mitch and all of our warriors as they strive to provide security and protect this great nation.”