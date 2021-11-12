Annual Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial ceremony honors veterans, adds 194 names to Wall of Honor

He went to Texas A&M because it was cheap and did not want to get drafted, so he joined the ROTC program. “I was going to be in for two years and wound up staying for 24-and-a-half. It was a wonderful career, and I’d do it again tomorrow.”

Fossum also talked about his unexpected path into the Air Force, a career move that eventually led to his becoming an astronaut and logging 194 days in space in three flights and seven spacewalks totaling 48 hours.

A 1980 graduate of Texas A&M, he was named the COO of the Galveston campus and also serves as superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

However, when Fossum first enrolled at Texas A&M, he had no intention of joining the Corps of Cadets or serving in the military. That was until he had to figure out where to live with the dorms full and apartments too expensive.

At the suggestion of a friend, he asked to join the Corps and cut off his shoulder-length hair to accept a three-and-a-half year scholarship from the Air Force.

Fossum remembered a 1973 conversation with his father where he learned his dad, who died a few months after Fossum’s commissioning, had a motorcycle accident three weeks before he was supposed to report for the Korean War and therefore could not serve.