Annual Brazos Valley Business Summit focuses on coronavirus fallout

“Because of COVID-19, we recognize that many in our state have been affected — both businesses and workers alike,” she noted. “Know that help is available as our state faces this unprecedented challenge together.”

Hughs also reminded attendees of the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline and stressed the importance of filling out forms for the U.S. Census, noting its extended deadline.

PERC Executive Director Dennis Jansen and Executive Associate Director Andy Rettenmaier delivered a presentation on the local economy and said the COVID-19 pandemic has had widespread economic effects in the Bryan-College Station metro area, though less severe by several metrics than other parts of Texas.

“People always ask, when is this gonna end — when will the economy recover? The right answer, for me, is ‘I don’t know,’” Jansen said. He said that following the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, it took more than three years for employment to start growing again. Jansen didn’t offer a prediction, but offered attendees the reflection that full economic recovery “might take years.”

Rettenmaier said the local unemployment rate was at 5.2% as of the end of July, with the August rate to be released soon.