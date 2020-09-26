Annual Brazos Valley Business Summit focuses on coronavirus fallout

More than 210 area business leaders, elected officials and candidates and community members gathered inside the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center — as well as virtually — on Friday for the third annual Brazos Valley Business Summit.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs addressed the meeting, and economists discussed the lasting economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that it could be years before the local economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.
Ray Perryman, the president and CEO of the Waco-based Perryman Group, said that because the nation’s and state’s economies were “structurally sound” before the pandemic, there is a strong chance of returning more rapidly to pre-pandemic levels of economic success.
“This was a health crisis that created an economic crisis,” Perryman said. “The only way we’re ever going to fix the economic crisis is to fix the health crisis.”
Perryman said that forecasts indicate year-over-year nationwide losses from 2019 to 2020 of $940 billion in gross domestic product, or about 5%, with employment expected down about 9.4 million jobs.
He said that in Texas, large drops in oil prices crushed the economies of some parts of the state.
Perryman said that unemployment claims, one common measure of economic strength or struggle, have been consistently high in Texas and nationwide since mid-March. Labor Department data shared Friday by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center put weekly unemployment claims in Texas at 16,176 the week of March 14, 155,426 the week of March 21 and 276,185 the week of March 28.
The week of Sept. 5, the Texas number was at 66,330 claims, down from record highs but still far above the March 14 number.
“Nothing has ever happened this fast. We have now had 27 straight weeks that were worse than the worst week of the Great Recession [of 2008-2009],” Perryman said.
“This is horrible. There has been so much human suffering and so many people hurt and businesses hurt, and we’ve had to change the way we do things are we’re all tired of it — but we are resilient and we will get through it,” Perryman said. “At the end of the day, we will get back to having the type of growth that we’ve had in the past.”
The annual summit, sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, welcomed its largest number of attendees, according to Steve Fullhart, BVEDC’s communications and engagement manager. Fullhart said 216 people registered to attend the summit online or in person.
Hughs spoke just before lunchtime and provided reflections on Texas’ economy. Hughs put Texas A&M’s annual economic impact on the state at $3 billion and praised attendees for their work in helping the local economy flourish.
“Our success as a state is heavily reliant on communities like yours and on entrepreneurs and small business owners who make up the backbone of this state’s vibrant economy,” Hughs said.
“Because of COVID-19, we recognize that many in our state have been affected — both businesses and workers alike,” she noted. “Know that help is available as our state faces this unprecedented challenge together.”
Hughs also reminded attendees of the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline and stressed the importance of filling out forms for the U.S. Census, noting its extended deadline.
PERC Executive Director Dennis Jansen and Executive Associate Director Andy Rettenmaier delivered a presentation on the local economy and said the COVID-19 pandemic has had widespread economic effects in the Bryan-College Station metro area, though less severe by several metrics than other parts of Texas.
“People always ask, when is this gonna end — when will the economy recover? The right answer, for me, is ‘I don’t know,’” Jansen said. He said that following the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, it took more than three years for employment to start growing again. Jansen didn’t offer a prediction, but offered attendees the reflection that full economic recovery “might take years.”
Rettenmaier said the local unemployment rate was at 5.2% as of the end of July, with the August rate to be released soon.
“College-Station Bryan, we’re doing pretty well, relative to the state and relative to the United States,” Rettenmaier said. “Our unemployment rate is higher than where we were prior to the beginning of the pandemic — we were at 2.8% — but again, we’re trending in the right direction.”
As of the end of August, the Texas unemployment rate was 6.8% and the national rate was 8.4%, with both figures trending down from the previous month. Rettenmaier said the local unemployment rate was the second-lowest in Texas.
Other speakers included Flip Flippen, founder and chairman of the Flippen Group, who provided an afternoon keynote address, and Tony Okoromadu, executive assistant professor of finance at A&M’s Mays Business School. Okoromadu told summit participants that their impacts as leaders in the Brazos Valley are far-reaching.
“Through the infrastructure that you bring, through the collaboration that you bring, you are changing the world and you are part of something bigger than we can possibly realize,” Okoromadu said.
