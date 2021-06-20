Anne Hazen prepares to leave Bryan-College Station after years of service

During her almost 50 years in Bryan-College Station, Anne Hazen has touched nearly every corner of the community, improving the cities one selfless act at a time.
Hazen, 89, moved with her family from New England to Aggieland in 1972 when her late husband, Ted, got a job in Texas A&M’s chemistry department.
Now, she is saying her goodbyes to a community that she helped form through time with the College Station City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, several volunteer efforts and the creation of health care institutions that still stand today.
Next month, Hazen will leave a retirement community in Bryan and board a plane to Massachusetts to be with family. It’s a hard decision and one made largely because the COVID-19 pandemic made her realize that if she falls ill again — she contracted the novel coronavirus early in the pandemic — she wants to at least be close to most of her children.
The city she leaves behind is vibrant, Hazen said, filled with interesting community members whom she will remember when she is gone.
“I’m going to miss the people,” she said. “I love the people, and I hate to leave.”
Mother Anne, as she is often affectionately called by close loved ones in the community, was the first woman elected to the College Station City Council in 1976 and went on to serve another four terms in the following years. Her initial run was prompted by her effort to get sidewalks on roads that her three children, and many other students, had to walk to school along.
Hazen’s time in politics was only part of her service — the retired nurse is a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church and has been active in several other community organizations, including the American Red Cross and Brazos Church Pantry. Hazen, hand-in-hand with colleague Gardner Osborn, led the charge to build the community’s prenatal clinic in the mid-1980s when infant mortality rates in Brazos County were some of the worst in the state. The clinic opened doors for low-income women to be able to afford care. Now, the area boasts some of the best prenatal and infant mortality records.
The work Hazen said she is most proud of though is her time with Hospice Brazos Valley. After helping set up the organization, she served in many roles, including executive director and director of nurses. In the early days of the organization, Hazen said that everyone, including the doctors, were volunteers.
“The hospice just became the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. “I really got a lot of joy out of that work.”
The decades of contributions earned Hazen the Brazos County Jefferson Award in 2015. The awards were created in 1972 by the American Institute for Public Service and are often known as a “Nobel Prize for public service.”
For Hazen, joy and peace comes from doing for others, but she said she wants to be remembered in the community for who she is as a person, not particularly for what she did.
Craig Borchardt, president and CEO of Hospice Brazos Valley, said that he knew Hazen from his two decades serving as the Peace Lutheran Church senior pastor. On June 13, he was invited to preach at the church as part of a celebration the congregation hosted to commemorate Hazen’s time in the community. Several city leaders and church congregants attended the reception after the church service, posing for final photos with Hazen, some embracing her in long, tearful hugs as they thanked her and said goodbye.
“Anne has a real passion to serve other people,” Bochardt said. “She poured her heart and soul into making sure this community’s quality of life was always improving.”
College Station Councilman Dennis Maloney said he remembers fondly his time on council with Hazen. The two served together in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as Maloney got his start on the council. The two both recall sitting next to each other when Maloney first served, and Hazen sometimes kicking Maloney under the dais when he would speak for extended periods of time. Maloney said he was mad about many city issues when he was first elected, but Hazen taught him to focus on the people he was serving.
“Through her, I learned that it’s not about you,” Maloney recalls. “It’s not about you being angry about anything, or you thinking that this is right and that’s wrong. None of that matters. It’s ‘what are you doing to make your community a better place to live in?’ That has always stuck with me.”
Maloney was just one of many public servants whom Hazen touched.
Ed Feldman said Hazen is a large part of the reason he held the title of police chief from 1992 through 2005. He explained that Hazen was one of the people who encouraged him to complete his college education to ensure he could work his way up to the position.
“Thank goodness she came here,” Feldman said as he reflected on Hazen’s contributions to the community.
Since joining Peace Lutheran in the 1990s, Connie Flickinger said she has been able to work closely with Hazen on church activities and service projects. Flickinger said that even though Hazen doesn’t serve in as many positions as she did when she was younger, many of the current church leaders still go to her for advice and input.
“She has such an amazing heart,” Flickinger said.
Kathryn Lindsay also said that her friendship with Hazen grew through their connection at the Peace Lutheran, starting back in the late 1970s when the congregation was still meeting in A&M Consolidated High School. Lindsay said Hazen has a tender heart and great sense of humor.
“She was a problem solver,” Lindsay said. “I think that is what attracted her to the city council and the church council.”
One of Hazen’s sons lives in Austin and has helped care for Hazen in recent years. When Hazen moves to Massachusetts, she will be nearer to two of her other children — another son and a daughter.
On Thursday, the College Station City Council will honor Hazen with a proclamation highlighting her contributions to the Brazos Valley. The meeting will start after 5 p.m. at city hall and is open to the public. Council meetings are also accessible online.
“You look around here,” Maloney said, “and there’s hardly anything that’s gone on that has any real social significance for people that Anne Hazen hasn’t had her finger involved in one way or the other. From food banks to health clinics, to helping in any way possible, secular and religious — didn’t matter to her. She had no limits on her capacity for empathy and compassion for other people.”