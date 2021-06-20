Anne Hazen prepares to leave Bryan-College Station after years of service

During her almost 50 years in Bryan-College Station, Anne Hazen has touched nearly every corner of the community, improving the cities one selfless act at a time.

Hazen, 89, moved with her family from New England to Aggieland in 1972 when her late husband, Ted, got a job in Texas A&M’s chemistry department.

Now, she is saying her goodbyes to a community that she helped form through time with the College Station City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, several volunteer efforts and the creation of health care institutions that still stand today.

Next month, Hazen will leave a retirement community in Bryan and board a plane to Massachusetts to be with family. It’s a hard decision and one made largely because the COVID-19 pandemic made her realize that if she falls ill again — she contracted the novel coronavirus early in the pandemic — she wants to at least be close to most of her children.

The city she leaves behind is vibrant, Hazen said, filled with interesting community members whom she will remember when she is gone.

“I’m going to miss the people,” she said. “I love the people, and I hate to leave.”