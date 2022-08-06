Andy’s Frozen Custard scheduled to open Sept. 7 in College Station

Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain of frozen custard stores, is scheduled to open its College Station location on Sept. 7.
The store is located at 101 Southwest Parkway behind Starbucks near the intersection of Wellborn Road.
Andy’s was founded in 1986 and is based out of Missouri. There are 26 other Andy’s locations in Texas. The College Station store is part of an Andy’s Central Texas franchise group with locations in Austin and Waco.
Chris Plumpe, president of Andy’s of Central Texas, said Andy’s has been looking to open a College Station store for several years.
“The reason why College Station specifically is it’s a great synergy between the local families that are there and of course the university and then also the knowledge that more and more A&M grads are deciding to stay or return to the area and raise a family,” Plumpe said. “It’s the ideal balance between families and students. We look at this as a multi-unit market over time. We plan to open more than one store there for sure.”