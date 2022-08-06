Andy’s Frozen Custard scheduled to open Sept. 7 in College Station

Andy’s was founded in 1986 and is based out of Missouri. There are 26 other Andy’s locations in Texas. The College Station store is part of an Andy’s Central Texas franchise group with locations in Austin and Waco.

“The reason why College Station specifically is it’s a great synergy between the local families that are there and of course the university and then also the knowledge that more and more A&M grads are deciding to stay or return to the area and raise a family,” Plumpe said. “It’s the ideal balance between families and students. We look at this as a multi-unit market over time. We plan to open more than one store there for sure.”